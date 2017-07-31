ASUS holding press event on August 19 to announce ZenFone 4

ASUS’ ZenFone line has always offered a decent mix of both affordable and premium handsets, and the latest one that we’re anticipating from the company is the ASUS ZenFone 4. ASUS recently started sending out invites to a press event that will be held on August 19, and this is where we’re expecting the company to officially unveil its latest flagship.

The press invitation itself doesn’t reveal much, save for the, “We <3 Photo” branding near the bottom indicating that the ZenFone 4 will have a strong focus on camera performance.

ASUS has also pushed out promotional images for the ZenFone 4 prior to this, and these have indicated that the phone will be utilizing a dual-camera system. This isn’t surprising in the slightest seeing as how many other phones this year have utilized this very feature, and ASUS will need to add something unique in order to truly make its system stand out among the rest.

There’s currently no word on pricing or availability for the ZenFone 4, but if it’s similar to last year’s ZenFone 3, it should sell anywhere from $300 to $400.

