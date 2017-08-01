Google Images gains badges to categorize search results

Google is testing a new feature on its Image Search page that adds badges and labels to search results for better discovery. Rolling out some time today on the Google app and on mobile web (though I haven’t had any luck yet on my devices), images will begin displaying icons in the bottom-left corner representing linked videos, shopping results, GIFs, and more.

In Google’s example, a search for cupcakes reveals badges for recipes and videos. Tapping on an image with a recipe badge pulls up a list of ingredients directly underneath, without having to visit the website.

Images tagged with a video badge provide a direct link to YouTube, and the label next to the badge even displays the video’s duration right from the search results.

The update should make it much easier to quickly find more information on a search topic. Users should start seeing the feature later today.

