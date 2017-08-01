OnePlus 5 picks up 4K video stabilization and a new font in latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus has today released another software update for the OnePlus 5. Version 4.5.7 of OxygenOS is currently rolling out as an OTA to all users which includes a handful of bugfixes, enhancements, and a couple of new features too.
The best gifts for Android users
OxygenOS 4.5.7 includes an update to July’s Android security patch (just as we enter August), and an update to the latest GMS package. Further, it includes improvements for Wi-Fi and standby battery life. A few bugs are also fixed, all of them revolving around fixing audio problems with the phone.
The big story here, though, is the addition of video stabilization while recording 4K content. Previously, OnePlus only enabled EIS while recording 1080p or lower since it used the extra resolution to stabilize the shot, but now, that same functionality is available while recording in 4K.
Lastly, this update adds OnePlus’ custom “Slate” font. This new font which is a take on Google’s Roboto doesn’t replace the current system font, but it is available under “Font” in the settings menu.
OxygenOS 4.5.7 is rolling out now to OnePlus 5 devices, and the full changelog is below.
New additions:
- Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font
- Added EIS for 4k video recording
Updates:
- Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017
- Updated to latest GMS package
Optimizations:
- Wi-Fi connectivity improvements
- Standby battery enhancements
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones
- Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region
- Fixed missing sound channels when recording videos