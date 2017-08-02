Google Duo adds video calling support to Truecaller

For a few years now, Truecaller has been the go-to app for people wanting to take their Android dialer/caller ID beyond what Google’s stock option has to offer. Truecaller is currently a one-stop shop for contact information, SMS messaging, caller ID, and features for blocking spam calls. Today, Truecaller now has support for video calls thanks to a new integration with Google Duo.

To use Google Duo within Truecaller, simply tap on the new, “Video Call” icon that will appear within your contact cards, and this will launch a Google Duo call with that contact.

Duo works in Truecaller just like it does from the main app itself, meaning that you’ll still be able to hop back and forth between a Wi-Fi and cellular data connection on the fly so that you have the best video call quality possible.

This is the first time that Truecaller has ever supported video calling, and in order to start using Duo within the app, you’ll need to make sure that you and the person you want to call have Google Duo installed alongside Truecaller.

