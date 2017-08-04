OnePlus 5: OxygenOS 4.5.7 update pulled due to gaming performance issues

OnePlus started pushing out a new software update to the OnePlus 5 earlier this week, but unfortunately, it looks like that update is causing some problems for a number of people. Numerous OP5 owners reported gaming performance issues after downloading and installing the latest upgrade to OxygenOS 4.5.7, and as such, OnePlus has halted the new software’s rollout.

Users on Reddit and OnePlus’ own forums reported that the 4.5.7 update was causing stutters while playing certain games, and in an effort to correct this, OnePlus will be sending out an update to OxygenOS 4.5.8 to users that managed to update their OP5 to 4.5.7 before it was pulled. OnePlus 5 handsets running older versions of OxygenOS will also receive the 4.5.8 update, and as expected, this will include both a fix to the stuttering issue as well as all of the features that were introduced with 4.5.7.

If you didn’t manage to grab OxygenOS 4.5.7 when it was available, updating your OP5 to OxygenOS 4.5.8 will bring along electronic video stabilization when shooting video in 4K, a brand-new OnePlus Slate font and font switcher, the July 2017 Android security patch, and a host of other bug fixes and improvements.

