Google Pixel is up to $200 off with a free Daydream VR Headset

Originally appeared on 9to5Toys

This morning, the Google Store kicked off its Back to School event, discounting some of its most popular devices. Certainly, the standout deal here is Google Pixel/XL discounted by up to $200, with prices listed at $524 and $569, respectively. This knocks it down to the best offer available and $75 less than our previous mention.

If you’ve been holding out on Google’s flagship devices – which we love by the way – then now is the time to get in. Of course, it’s important to note that the updated version may be on its way in the near future.

Even better? You can grab a free Daydream View VR headset with purchase, too! Just add it to your cart prior to checking out and you’ll see all of the discounts apply.

