Samsung’s surprisingly decent mobile browser is now available as a Google Chrome alternative

Samsung’s mobile browser has previously been available primarily for Samsung phones (with the exception of a few other devices like the Pixel and Pixel XL) and while the main version of the app will remain this way, the beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser can now be downloaded for use on Android phone running 5.0 Lollipop or later…

This new device support comes as part of the version 6.2 update, and in addition to this, Samsung has also updated its browser to support a night mode for browsing at night, a high contrast setting that makes web pages easier to see, and the ability to sync your bookmarks across multiple devices.

Along with these features added in v6.2, Samsung’s mobile browser also offers a clean user interface, fast performance, third-party extensions, built-in ad-blocking, support for 360-degree videos, and quite a bit more. There’s a surprising amount of stuff here to play with, and in all honesty, Samsung’s browser could be used as a legitimate alternative to Google Chrome if you’re looking to try something different.

There’s currently no word as to when support for other Android devices will come to the stable version of the app, but in my few minutes of playing around with it, I didn’t encounter any major bugs or issues that would deter me from using this as my daily browser. I’m personally going to be sticking with Chrome as it’s accessible on my phone, laptop, and desktop, but for those looking for a new mobile browsing experience, Samsung’s take on things is worth checking out.

