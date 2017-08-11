LG V30: Report claims $700 price tag, V30 Plus variant may also arrive w/ improved audio and storage

We’re just a few weeks out from the debut of the LG V30, and while we’ve seen a fair amount of leaks, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this phone. Today, a new report is claiming that LG has plans for not one, but two variants of the V30, both set to release this fall.

The report from ETNews claims that LG has plans to release the standard LG V30 for a price tag around $700. If true, that’s a pretty good cut from the LG V20, and a huge undercut from the Galaxy Note 8’s expected price tag. Of course, this price may not be accurate since it’s converted from Korean currency, but it’s a pretty good indicator for sure.

ETNews further reports something we hadn’t yet heard — LG has plans for two different LG V30 models. While it’s not exactly clear what the LG V30 Plus will offer that’s different from the standard model, we do know that it’s going to land at a higher price tag – apparently $875.

The report claims that LG is giving the V30 Plus more storage (up to 128GB from the V30’s 64GB), a different audio system, and wireless charging. The standard V30 is expected to include wireless charging and a headphone DAC, so all I can assume upgrades in these areas on the Plus mean is the potential of fast wireless charging and perhaps front-facing speakers (like on the LG-made Pixel 2 XL).

Specs between the two phones will be the same in terms of processor, RAM, screen, cameras, and battery, and both phones will also have the same IP68 rating. Apparently, both will also hit the market at the same time. LG will be revealing the LG V30 to the public on August 31st.