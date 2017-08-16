OnePlus offers OnePlus 5 + DJI Osmo bundle for $724, backpack bundles w/ Mavic & Spark

With the new school year quickly incoming, OnePlus and DJI have partnered to offer some new bundles for students. These include products like the DJI Spark, OnePlus Travel Backpack, DJI Osmo Mobile, and of course, the OnePlus 5 itself…

First and foremost, there’s a deal on the OnePlus 5 paired with a DJI Osmo Mobile smartphone gimbal. That bundle totals $724 for the normally-priced $479 OnePlus 5 and the $299 Osmo Mobile, so you’re saving a little over $50 when purchasing together. The savings come with the provided coupon you’ll get when buying the phone from OnePlus.

If you’re in the market for an Osmo or a drone, there are also a couple deals that will get you a slight discount on the OnePlus Travel Backpack when purchased as a bundle. You can pick up the Osmo with a OnePlus Travel Backpack for $324, and you can also get the Travel Backpack through DJI’s site in bundles with the Spark and Mavic Pro drones at $538 and $1,028, respectively.

OnePlus is also offering a few new bundles of its own, including bags, t-shirts, and accessory packs, all with discounts ranging from 25% to 30%.

All of these bundles are available now through OnePlus and DJI on the Back To School promo page.

