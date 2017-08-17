While many in the Android and Google-fan communities used and loved (well, sometimes loved) Hangouts for messaging others from mobile and desktop, Google is now shifting the app’s focus to enterprise. In its place is Allo, which only started working on the web this week. Although we can’t help you get Hangouts back, we can help you make Allo look similar to the Hangouts web client…

UAG Cases

If you use Hangouts on your computer, you most likely know of and use the desktop client which hosts the messenger’s interface in its own window. Currently, Allo for web only resides inside of a Chrome tab alongside other tabs. It also has its own design style which consists of mostly white space and semi-transparent bubbles in the background. Using a simple extension, you can bring Hangout’s green design to Allo.

How to make Allo for web look identical to Google Hangouts

Download the Stylish Chrome extension. This extension allows you to customize the color of almost any website Visit userstyles.org and download the “Google Allo – Hangouts” theme A dialog will pop up asking if it’s okay to install Visit allo.google.com/web. Hangout’s green design should have replaced Allo’s theme

If you would like to use Allo for web in its own window just like the Hangouts web client, I recommend downloading the Open-as-Popup Chrome extension. Once installed, visit allo.google.com/web and then click on the extension. It will reload as its own window, independent of the main Chrome browser.

Via Anthony Nguyen

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: