9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia X $215, Logitech Bluetooth Speakers $100, Sennheiser Headphones $70, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up the unlocked 32GB Sony Xperia X at $215 shipped (Reg. $400)

Logitech’s Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System is a 9to5Toys favorite: $100 (Reg. $130)

Daily Deals: Sennheiser Over-Ear Headphones $70, HP 200 Wireless Mouse $7, more

Aukey’s Mechanical Keyboard w/ Blue Switches is a great desk accessory at $32 shipped

LG 31-inch FHD Monitor with HDMI input on sale for $150 shipped (Reg. $225)

JBL Speakers: Floorstanding (pair) $259 and 10-inch Subwoofer $189

Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4

Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium

MORE NEW DEALS:

Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker now $163 just in time for dorm room parties

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Laser Printer from Brother has AirPrint: $75 (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids

Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console

SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time