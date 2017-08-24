9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia X $215, Logitech Bluetooth Speakers $100, Sennheiser Headphones $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up the unlocked 32GB Sony Xperia X at $215 shipped (Reg. $400)
Logitech’s Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System is a 9to5Toys favorite: $100 (Reg. $130)
Daily Deals: Sennheiser Over-Ear Headphones $70, HP 200 Wireless Mouse $7, more
Aukey’s Mechanical Keyboard w/ Blue Switches is a great desk accessory at $32 shipped
LG 31-inch FHD Monitor with HDMI input on sale for $150 shipped (Reg. $225)
JBL Speakers: Floorstanding (pair) $259 and 10-inch Subwoofer $189
Nike Flash Sale takes 50% off, two-days only: Roshe, NikeiD, Flyknit & more
- LL Bean Clearance Sale is live with up to 50% off apparel, outdoor gear & more
- Eddie Bauer takes an extra 50% off all clearance jackets, vests, shirts and more
- Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes 50% off apparael: Patagonia, Marmot, more
- Kenneth Cole takes up to 65% off with its Footwear Flash Sale
Best Buy re-launches Anniversary Sale with new discounts: Smart Home gear, Apple, more!
Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4
Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium
9to5Rewards: Clockwork Synergy’s new Perlon and NATO Apple Watch Bands [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker now $163 just in time for dorm room parties
Amazon’s #1 best-selling Laser Printer from Brother has AirPrint: $75 (25% off)
- Sonos Playbar w/ $40 Gift Card + 6-mo. Amazon Music Unlimited: $697
- Don’t miss out on NFL games w/ Amazon’s 35-mile HD Antenna for $13 Prime shipped
- Arlo 5-Camera Security System w/ free 7-day cloud storage drops to $400 (Reg. $550+)
- Vansky Motion Activated LED Strip lights the way for $14 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever 38W 3-port USB Wall Charger for $17, more
- Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]
- Review: Sensibo Sky is a simple yet productive solution to a smart A/C lifestyle
- PELDA Pro Switch Battery case packs HDMI port for big-screen gaming on-the-go
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, F1 2016, Oh! Edo, more
- F1 2016 hits lowest price ever on the App Store at just $1 (Reg. up to $10)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Batman Arkham Knight $10, Borderlands Handsome $12, more
- Amazon has another batch of $0.10 movie rentals: Wizard of Oz, Batman, more
- Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $213 shipped today only (Refurb, Orig. $349)
- Worx 32V Blower/Sweeper w/ 8 attachments for $50 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Get a deal on your next Uber trip with this $100 gift card for $90 + more
- Master Social Media Marketing with 20.5 Hours of Video Tutorials for $34
- Kershaw Folding Pocket Knives start at $27 today only at Amazon (Up to 28% off)
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Sharpie King Size Markers $7.50, Highlighters, more
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB: $249 off in all three colors
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is perfect for back-to-school at $775 shipped
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $150 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Grab an Apple Watch Series 2 starting at $210 shipped (Refurb, Orig. up to $399)
- Dock your Apple Watch on the Twelve South HiRise Stand for $15
- Build the ultimate macOS workflow with up to 74% off these top-rated apps
- Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- The popular Flick Kick Field Goal on iOS now free for first time this year
- Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids
Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console
SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro
- Square is bringing Final Fantasy XV to iOS and Android [Video]
- M. Gemi Sneaker is back in stock after 1,000 person waitlist + styles you can buy now
- Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more
- Pre-order the COACH x Selena Gomez Collection today with prices starting at $50
- The Exway X1 smart skateboard is designed for all riders with speeds up to 25mph
- The Apollo Cloud 2 Duo simplifies at-home cloud storage w/ Apple-friendly features
- CrazyPi could be the first DIY robot that features IoT solutions
- Xbox One X pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more!
- Sony teases mysterious new product as Xbox One X pre-orders go live?
- JBL’s upcoming Boombox Bluetooth Speaker is a monster with all-day battery life
- F1 2017 arrives Aug 25 for Mac, check out the new gameplay trailer [Video]
- TEKKEN fighting game series comes to iOS and Android [Video]
- HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon
- Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America
- Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook
- FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to
- Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200
- Shonin is like a dashcam for your life that uploads to the cloud
- Our first look at the new interactive Planet of the Apes Last Frontier experience [Video]
- Roland intros new Serato DJ controllers with built-in drum machines
- Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech