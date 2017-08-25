Spigen launches Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases available now ahead of launch

Samsung this week made things official for its new Galaxy Note 8 flagship smartphone, and today Spigen follows up with some of the first high-quality cases available for the device ahead of its launch date early next month.

For the new phone, the company has a new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Collection with updated versions of its popular line of cases with some special enhancements and tweaks specifically for Samsung’s latest. The cases are available to order today with shipping in time for the Note 8’s official launch slated for September 15.

Head below for a look at the new case collection:

Dual Layered Protection

Neo Hybrid [Amazon Link] | Tough Armor [Amazon Link]

Neo Hybrid

The Neo Hybrid (pictured below, right) combines smart design for the most streamlined case that still offers maximum protection for your device. A best-seller for its signature two-part design that combines a sleek, timeless look with tough and dependable materials. It includes a shock-absorbent layer and rigid bumper frame to handle every day impacts while remaining pocket-friendly and lightweight for every occasion.

Tough Armor

The Tough Armor (pictured above, left) features a dual-layered structure of metallic panels enhanced with matte black accents making it the most durable in the Spigen lineup. The Tough Armor for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is where protection meets style. A convenient kickstand allows easy hands-free viewing anytime, anywhere.

Cardholder Cases

Slim Armor CS [Amazon Link] | Wallet S [Amazon Link]

Ultimate protection with optimum functionality. The Slim Armor CS is built with dual layers to combat drops while concealing up to two cards or cash for quick and on-the-go situation. Cutouts allow all of Note 8’s features to be easily accessible and preserve the feel of having the phone in its original form. Shock-proof, slim, and strong, the Slim Armor CS protects not only your device but also your shopping essentials.

Transparent Cases

Rugged Armor Crystal [Amazon Link] | Ultra Hybrid [Amazon Link] | Ultra Hybrid S [Amazon Link] | Liquid Crystal [Amazon Link] | Neo Hybrid Crystal [Amazon Link]

Rugged Armor Crystal

This is a new case from Spigen that is essentially the clear counterpart of the company’s Rugged Armor case, made with clear TPU to show off the Note 8’s design. The latest Rugged Armor Crystal features a unique but streamlined design with a raised edge and remains slim and lightweight like review Rugged Armor cases. Its simplicity displays the phone’s original look with clarity and zero watermarks. Air Cushion Technology guards every corner from drops while raised edges keep the screen and camera contact-free.

Ultra Hybrid

Perhaps the best option in the lineup for those that want a truly clear case, the Ultra Hybrid features a crystal clear back and ultra slim profile. Its made with an anti-slip TPU bumper with a rigid PC back. And it’s compatible with Spigen’s NeoFlex screen protector for all-around protection.

Ultra Hybrid S

The Ultra Hybrid S combines minimalism with functionality. Keep your device protected with its drop-resistant TPU bumper and durable PC back. The built-in Universal Metal Kickstand adds extra convenience for hands-free viewing with one simple flick. Ultra Hybrid S has everything you need with heavy duty protection and functionality.

Liquid Crystal

Display the all-new Note 8 in all its glory while guarding it from everyday scratches and dents. Liquid Crystal provides optimum protection with Air Cushion Technology and raised edges without adding any bulk. It is made with a flexible and shock-absorbent material and bound to stay watermark-free with an innovative dot matrix.

Slim Protection

Rugged Armor [Amazon Link] | Liquid Air [Amazon Link]

Rugged Armor still remains a fan favorite for the amount of style and protection packed in a single layer. Its signature matte black with carbon fiber details are timeless but also prepared for impact. Every corner is guarded with Air Cushion Technology while edges are raised to protect the screen and camera. Precise cutouts provide easy access to features with zero delay. Encase the new Note 8 for unrivaled look and protection.

Liquid Air

Protect your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the Liquid Air that is modern and sleek. The premium matte shell features a geometric pattern that provides amazing grip and fingerprint-resistance. The Liquid Air has raised edges and built-in Air Cushion Technology for optimum protection against drops. Turn heads with the modern and form-fitted look of the Spigen Liquid Air.

Spigen NeoFlex Samsung Galaxy note 8 Screen Protector

NeoFlex [ Amazon Link ]

Say no to scratches, rainbow effects and bubbles! Neo Flex has a build made of a flexible TPU layer that is self-healing and easily applied with wet installation. After being applied, within 12 hours you’ll have a completely clear screen free of any bubbles or creases common with other screen protectors. And its wet application ensures a strong adhesion.