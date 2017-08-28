9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear 360 $96, Chromecast Ultra $60, Brother Wireless Laser Printer $89, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s Gear 360 VR Camera can now be yours for $96 shipped

Make any TV smart by using Google’s Chromcast Ultra 4K HDR for $60 (Reg. $70)

Amazon’s best-selling AiO laser printer from Brother offers AirPrint, more for $89

Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro is a solid back-to-school buy at $350 off (Tax NY/NJ only)

Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]

Review: Sensibo Sky is a simple yet productive solution to a smart A/C lifestyle

9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Grab an Amazon Echo now discounted down to $90 shipped (Reg. $180)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

How-to: get your house ready for fall with these must-have decorations

Secret of Mana remake coming to PS4 & Steam w/ new visuals and multiplayer [Video]

Smarter Coffee 2.0 brews on-demand drinks from your iPhone or Android