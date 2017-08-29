Students can take 10% off the OnePlus 5 and all OnePlus accessories

Just like many other companies, OnePlus has announced it will offer students a discount when purchasing its products. This 10 percent discount can be used when purchasing a OnePlus 5 which is great for those looking for a great new back-to-school smartphone…

There are a couple of caveats to this program. The first is that you must create an account on Oneplus’s website and on StudentBeans. These will be used to verify that you are, in fact, a student. The second is that once you get a code, you must use it within 30 days. Lastly, the discount code can only be used for one order, and only one OnePlus 5 can be in your cart while checking out.

If you are a student and want to take advantage of this discount, OnePlus outlines the below steps to help you “enroll”:

Assignment 1: Show us you’re a student! This is a student program after all. Login to Student Beans to verify your account and gain access to the Student Program. Assignment 2: Now that you’re an official member of the Student Program, it’s time to claim your coupon worth 10% off any order. Just hit the button to claim your coupon. Once redeemed, your coupon will be valid for a month. However, you will be able to claim a new coupon in every following year. You’re able to use your coupon to receive 10% off your next order during this month, although there is a limit of one OnePlus 5 per student. Assignment 3: Got your order ready? Activate your 10% student discount at checkout. Remember to use your coupon within a month!

