9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V20 64GB $350, TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender $34, Anker Smartphone Stand $8, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG V20 64GB Android Smartphone is now discounted to $350 shipped
Fight deadzones with this 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $34 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Multi-Angle Device Stand $8 Prime shipped, more
Anker Mac and iPad Accessories from $9: wireless keyboards, more!
Nike takes 40% off shoes, apparel and accessories for a limited time
The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro now $100 off as well at Best Buy, from $700
Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro gets a $100 discount at Best Buy, from $550
iTunes launches DreamWorks and Action HD Movie Sale from $8
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Beholder for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- DEVICE 6 iOS interactive adventure game hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $4)
- KingHunt iOS monster slicer now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Colossatron Massive World Threat on iOS now free for first time in years!
- The popular Flick Kick Field Goal on iOS now free for first time this year
Hands-on: Anker’s Eufy Genie is a $30 entry-point to Alexa smart speaker ecosystem [Deal]
Review: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Charger is a versatile option for on-the-go lifestyles
Hands-on: Optoma’s UHD60 4K UHD projector is super sharp and only $1,999 [Video]
9to5Rewards: Plox Levitating Star Wars Death Star Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Xbox One S w/ Battlefield 1, For Honor & extra controller: $240 ($360+ value)
- Mix it up with a new iPhone 7/Plus case in various colors and styles from $4
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Beat Sneak Bandit, Year Walk, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry Primal $20, NHL 17 from $12, more
- Digital HD Movie Rentals for $0.10: Django Unchained, many more
- Callaway Apparel Labor Day Sale: extra 30% off clearance polos, pants, more
- Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone anywhere w/ this $42 battery
- Daily Deals: Ultrasone Pro Headphones $60, more
- TOMS Labor Day Sale takes an extra 20% off all sale styles
- Black & Decker Li-ion Drill Kit hits Amazon low for today only: $40 shipped
- WD’s reliable Red 3TB hard drive expands your NAS storage for $100 shipped
- Amazon has up to 40% off Timex watches starting at $10 Prime shipped
- Start Building Apps for Android Oreo w/ 105 Hours of Coding Tutorials, now $34
- Get Samsung’s latest Note 8 flagship from $883 w/ .edu email (Reg. $930+)
- Light up your TV or desk for $42 w/ Hue Lightstrip Plus (Refurb, Orig. $90)
- Listen to any door open with this wireless doorbell kit for $10
- Protect your iPad or MacBook with these cases for only $5
- Clear that check engine light w/ this scan tool for $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cubavera takes 40% off sitewide including shirts, shoes, pants & more
- ASUS unveils Windows Mixed Reality-based Headset w/ integrated cameras
- Amazon’s online Whole Foods store is now live as upcoming plans take shape
- Under Armour Outlet Event saves you an extra 30% off workout gear
- Kate Spade celebrates Labor Day and takes an extra 30% off handbags & more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
AOC’s latest monitor has a textured gold plated design for your co-workers to look at
Beyerdynamic packs its Tesla drivers into the new wireless Aventho headphones
Fitbit launches Flyer Bluetooth headphones with sweat resistance, 6-hr battery life, more
- Insta360 One 4K Camera w/ iPhone support adds anticipated features
- Latest Transcend SSDs for DIY Mac upgrades support high-speed PCIe 3.0
- Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more
- The newly announced Canon EOS M100 boasts a 24MP upgrade
- Dell intros its own VR headset for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Platform
- Nike’s New A.L.C. Cortex Sneaker is here & they are a must-have for this season
- My first real drone experience: DJI Phantom 3 Standard [Video]
- Specdrums turns just about any surface into a musical instrument
- How-to: get your house ready for fall with these must-have decorations
- Secret of Mana remake coming to PS4 & Steam w/ new visuals and multiplayer [Video]
- Smarter Coffee 2.0 brews on-demand drinks from your iPhone or Android
- Otto smart door lock hits with a beautiful design, costly $699 price tag
- Otterbox now lets anyone 3D print accessories for uniVERSE case system
- Amazon announces Prime members will receive special Whole Foods perks, more
- How-to: style the pajama trend with these top items
- Toybox is an affordable iPhone & Android-driven 3D printer designed for kids
- Nintendo releases a brand new trailer for the SNES Classic Edition Console
- SousVide Supreme Touch+ could cook you the perfect meal every time
- This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro