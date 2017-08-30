Blu Vivo 8: Android 7.0 Nougat, fingerprint scanner, and a 4,010 mAh battery for just $299

Blu’s been making affordable Android phones for a few years now, and following a misstep with Amazon earlier this month, the company has announced its latest smartphone — the Blu Vivo 8. The Vivo 8 won’t knock your socks off, but the features and specs it offers are quite impressive for its price.

The Vivo 8 features a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD display. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and directly below it is where you’ll find the phone’s front-facing fingerprint scanner. The Vivo 8’s body is made out of 87% metal, and while that remaining 13% is plastic, the phone should still feel quite premium in the hand.

The back of the Vivo 8 is home to a 13MP Sony IMX258 camera with an f/2.0 aperture, whereas the front-facing camera offers a resolution of 16MP with its own flash. You won’t find any dual-camera systems here, but for a phone at this price, we really wouldn’t expect one.

Packed inside of the Blu Vivo 8 is a MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card up to an additional 64GB, and a large 4,010 mAh battery that will likely offer enough power for more than a single day’s use.

Other features include Android 7.0 Nougat, FM radio support via NextRadio, Bluetooth 4.0, 4G LTE support on GSM networks, and microUSB rather than the newer USB Type-C.

The Blu Vivo 8 comes in both Black and Gold colors, and although the retail price of $299.99 is already quite fair, you’ll be able to purchase the phone for just $199.99 starting on August 31 through 11:59 PM EST on September 1.

If you’re interested in the Blu Vivo 8, you can check it out and purchase it on Amazon here.

