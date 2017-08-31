YouTube TV is now available in 12 more US cities, total count now up to 41

Exactly two weeks ago, YouTube TV was expanded to 14 additional areas throughout the United States. This made the service available in 29 different markets throughout the US, and today, YouTube TV is being added to 12 more popular locations.

Sigma 18-35mm Lens

With the addition of these 12 new markets, YouTube TV is now available across 41 different areas throughout the United States. That’s fairly impressive considering that YouTube TV just launched back in late February, and while we’d certainly hope to see a country-wide rollout in the near future, the additions that are being made are encouraging for the future of the service.

In any case, the 12 new markets for YouTube TV include the following:

Cleveland

Denver

Greensboro

Harrisburg

Hartford

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Milwaukee

Oklahoma City

Salt Lake City

San Diego

St. Louis

Counting this latest expansion and the one that happened earlier in the month, YouTube TV has been added to 26 new locations in August alone. That’s considerably more than the 10 that were added throughout all of July, and it’s a clear sign that Google is going full-steam ahead to get YouTube TV available to as many people as quickly as possible.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: