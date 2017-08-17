YouTube TV adds 14 more markets, now available in 29 locations around the U.S.

Last month saw YouTube TV expand to 10 more markets around the U.S. Today the $35 per month cord cutting service is launching in 14 more locations, with Google’s cable competitor now available for residents of 29 areas around the country.

Nintendo Switch

The basic YouTube TV package offers 48 networks, including the Big Four broadcast stations, as well as other cable channels like ESPN, AMC, BCC America, and more. Users also have access to Red Originals from YouTube Creators.

Starting today, it is now available in the following cities: Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Seattle, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

On the features front, the service allows for six accounts to simultaneously stream from one subscription, with each user receiving their own DVR library. There are YouTube TV clients for Android and iOS on mobile, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV on the big screen. Of course, there is also the web interface for watching on desktop.

YouTube TV currently offers a one month free trial, as well as a free Chromecast after your first payment. The full list of cities where the Google service is offered is below: