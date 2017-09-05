Chrome 61 rolling out now to Mac, Windows, and Linux w/ new developer APIs

Chrome 61 is rolling out today to desktops in the stable channel with a number of developer-focused features and the usual security fixes. For Mac, Windows, and Linux, it adds a new WebUSB API for peripherals, as well as some minor behavior changes.

Nintendo Switch

The latest version of Chrome introduces support for the WebUSB API that allows more specialized hardware to communicate with web apps. While hardware like keyboards, mice, and printers are already supported, today’s addition allows the web to access education, scientific, and industrial USB accessories.

Meanwhile the PaymentRequest API is now fully available for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS. Developers can create secure and seamless check out experiences for stores and other retailers that work cross-platform.

Other minor changes in this version add the Network Information API that allows websites to access the connection information of a device, while the Device RAM API lets sites check RAM usage to optimize the performance of web applications.

The bigger changes in Chrome 61 are for Android with a new Web Share API that allows sites to trigger the native Android share dialog. While Chrome will now automatically expand videos to full screen upon rotate for content that uses native controls. There is also a chance that the Chrome Home bottom bar interface will begin rolling out with this version.

Chrome 61 for desktop is now available, with updates for Android and Chrome OS coming soon.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: