Google’s Mobile Web Specialist Certification aims to help web developers get noticed for $99

As Bob Dylan once said, “The times they are a changin’.” Jobs and careers in the Information Technology industry are growing more and more popular with every passing day, and while this creates a lot of open positions, it also means even more competition. Today, Google announced its Mobile Web Specialist Certification to help web developers stick out from the crowd.

Google’s Mobile Web Specialist Certification is a new online exam that web developers can take to help show future employers that they know what they’re doing in this field. The certification is meant to be used as a way for developers to highlight in-demand skills that they have to offer, and while it is focused on development for the mobile web, Google says that the skills used in the exam can be applied to the desktop setting as well.

The test itself costs $99 USD to take, and if you live in India, you’ll pay 6500 INR. After signing up for the certification and paying the entry fee, you’ll then schedule the date and time that you wish to take it. Upon completing and submitting the four-hour assessment that will have you writing code to complete certain challenges and tasks, you’ll then finish the process by answering exit interview questions to rate your overall experience with the test.

If you pass on your first try, you’ll be awarded a digital badge that you can add to your resume or profiles on LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter, and email signature. Should you fail the test, you can take it two more times before needing to pay another $99 fee. Thankfully, Google’s also provided a Mobile Web Specialist Study Guide and additional online training to help you become as prepared as possible before testing day.

The Mobile Web Specialist Certification is the second test of its kind that Google’s created, with the first one being the Associate Android Developer Certification that tests developers on their knowledge and skill of developing software for the Android OS.

Google’s Mobile Web Specialist Certification is available to take starting today.

