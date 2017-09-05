YouTube adds ultra-low latency streaming and new live chat moderation tools

After rolling out a Material redesign and slew of features for users last week, YouTube is adding new tools for its Creators. Centered around livestreams, there is now a “ultra-low latency” mode to stay engaged with fans, while live chat moderation has been improved. Meanwhile, the main YouTube iOS app adds screen sharing.

During livestreams, engaging with fans in real-time is important. With the ultra-low latency mode, video streams will only have “a couple of seconds of latency.” Google promises “near real-time interaction with minimal buffering” and easy setup that doesn’t require special software or encoder.

Meanwhile, there are new live chat moderation tools that leverage YouTube’s systems to manage your viewers:

Inline moderation lets you quickly moderate your chat feed by simply pressing and holding the “alt/option” button on your keyboard to pause the chat feed. Once the feed is paused, you can hover over messages to remove or approve them with a single click.

Hold potentially inappropriate messages for review By opting-in, chat messages identified by our system will be held from posting on your streams, then you decide whether to approve, hide, or report them (just like you can with comments). Best part is, as you review more messages the system will get better at identifying the types of messages you want to hold for review. If you want to block certain words or phrases, you can do that too.

Shared hidden user lists lets your moderators use the same hidden users list across comments and live chat. And in the future hides will work in both live chat and comments, regardless of where you take that action.

The last update today is for iOS and takes advantage of the platform’s ReplayKit feature to bring screen sharing and streaming right into the main YouTube app. Already available in YouTube Gaming for iOS, users can now livestream from any app with commentary available from your phone’s microphone and front-facing camera.

