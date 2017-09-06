First Huawei Mate 10 renders reveal a front-facing fingerprint sensor and more [Video]

One of my favorite phones in the past year has been the Huawei Mate 9, and there’s not much I don’t love about the device. With a big screen, good cameras, and speedy software, it won me over. Needless to say, I’m excited to see what the company has in store for the Mate 10, and today we’re getting our first look at the device.

The best gifts for Android users

Courtesy of OnLeaks and Compareraja we have a collection of factory CAD-based renders of the device. While it’s important to note that these sort of leaks don’t always 100% show the final product, especially in terms of texture, they do usually give us an idea of what the phone will look like.

In the case of the Mate 10, we’re looking at an overall design similar to that of the Mate 9, but with some notable changes. For one, the rear of the phone seems to have ditched the matte aluminum for some other texture, perhaps a glass back like we’ve seen pop up throughout the industry. Further, the dual-cameras have a new look, this time around individually protruding from the phone, but still flanked by the flash and autofocus on either side.

One very interesting change is the apparent decision to ditch the rear-facing fingerprint sensor for one up front. This shouldn’t be extremely surprising given Huawei’s recent use of that design on the Huawei P10, but it does give credence to previous rumors that Huawei is aiming to offer an “EntireView” bezel-less design only on the upgraded Mate 10 Pro.

Regardless, the Mate 10 is still expected to offer a 5.9-inch display and powerful specifications, headlined by the recently announced Kirin 970 processor. Huawei will be unveiling the Mate 10 in full next month on October 16th at an event in Germany.