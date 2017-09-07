It’s not just you, Google Drive is down right now for some

A lot of us rely on Google Drive on a daily basis, so when it goes down it can really interrupt a workflow. Today around 11am Google Drive had a hiccup which caused the service to either stop working or slow down significantly for a lot of users.

Recorded on the G Suite Status Dashboard this morning, Drive had a partial service disruption which had its effect clearly seen from a lot of users on social media. While this isn’t affecting Google Docs or any other major parts of Drive, it is affecting the service as a core.

As of 12PM ET, users are still seeing problems accessing Drive, but it has been restored for many, members of the 9to5Google team included. As usual the company is working on a fix as quickly as possible, but it could be a couple of hours until the issue is fixed for all users.