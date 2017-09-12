Some Pixel users on Android Oreo receiving ‘Android 7.1.2’ update OTA

For whatever reason, it seems like Google is having some trouble getting things right with the Oreo OTAs. Some models are delayed, others saw issues installing right off the bat, and now an OTA is popping up on some devices that says it will “update” to 7.1.2…

Reported first by a handful of Pixel owners on Google+ as well as several users on Google’s product forums, some devices are currently receiving OTAs that are labeled at “Android 7.1.2.”

If you’ve kept up with Android versions at all, you would know that 7.1.2 would be a downgrade to Nougat, and it would actually require users to factory reset their device. Now, we’ve seen Google push downgrade OTAs before for major issues, but so far, nothing that would require that action has occurred on Oreo.

So what’s going on here? There’s no official confirmation from Google just yet, but reports from some affected users lead us to believe this is nothing more than a mislabeled OTA. Rebooting the phone installs the update thanks to Android’s new update process, and upon turning back on the phone shows September’s security patch still on Android 8.0.0 Oreo. So, it certainly seems like this was just a minor error on Google’s end.

We’ve reached out to Google for a comment on the matter and will update the article upon the company’s response.

