Samsung president says a foldable phone is in the works for 2018, could be a Galaxy Note

Samsung is no stranger to experimenting with new technology, but one thing the company has been tinkering in for quite some time has been a foldable smartphone. The tech has been under development for years, but now the company is saying it will be finally ready to bring it to market next year.

Over the past two or three years, Samsung has slowly made curved displays main stream, and the next step with that technology is the flexible screens we’ve seen at trade shows and drooled over for quite some time.

At a press conference today in Korea (via Korea Herald) to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in the country, Samsung president Koh Dong-jin said that the company is currently aiming to launch a foldable flagship device sometime next year. Bloomberg reports that this device would fall under the Note brand as well.

Koh made it clear that this isn’t something that’s set in stone, saying that the company is “currently addressing some technological hurdles to commercialize such a device.”

We’ve heard rumors several times since Samsung’s original prototype was shown off back in 2013 regarding the launch of a foldable device from the company, but none have materialized. Even last year we saw renders of a prototype and even a rumor that a “bendable” device would debut.

Samsung has clearly been working hard in the background to bring a device like this to reality, but this this is the first time the company itself has set a date for the device’s launch. It’s still unclear when in 2018 Samsung would launch the device, and the regions in which it might launch are also unknown.

