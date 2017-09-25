Google is extending security updates for the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X by two months

Even though both phones have had trouble with age, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X have been solid devices, and they’re still going to be supported for a couple more months with major software updates. However, both phones are going to be getting security updates for another year, and Google has just randomly extended that…

There’s really no indication why this has happened, but the Google support page listing update timelines for Nexus and Pixel devices was recently updated to extend the life of the Nexus 5x and Nexus 6P by a two months.

Both phones were originally supposed to be dropped off from monthly security updates as of September 2018, but now both are listed as active through November of that year. This hasn’t extended to major updates, as Oreo is very likely the final version these phones will see, but it’s great to see Google giving the last two Nexus devices a little extra support. You know, as long as they actually last that long…

