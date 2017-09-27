Google’s Made with Code and Snap launches ‘#MyFutureMe’ Geofilter challenge for teens

Back in 2014, Google launched the Made with Code initiative to encourage girls and young women to enter the computer sciences. Its latest project is a partnership with Snap Inc. and invites teens to submit Snapchat Geofilters, with the best ones being turned into a Lens.

Nintendo Switch

The main premise of #MyFutureMe is to have teens share their vision for the future. Meanwhile, the broader goal of this challenge is “to show teens how they can be creators, not just consumers.”

Those between the ages of 13-18 can complete a coding activity to build a Snapchat Geofilter. There is also a written component that involves writing a 100-word statement about “the future you envision and how you plan to achieve it.”

Google explicitly notes that no “prior coding experience” is needed. Snap will then select five finalists who will attend this year’s TEDWomen Conference. Google engineers will provide mentoring sessions at the event, while Snap engineers will help them create a Snapchat Lens.

In turn, those five augmented reality overlays will be judged by a panel that includes Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. The winning entrance will have their Lens go live nationally in the Snapchat app.

Other prizes include a pair of Snap Spectacles, while the grand prize for the winner is a trip to the Google and Snapchat offices in Los Angeles.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: