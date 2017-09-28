Nvidia Shield TV can now control SmartThings devices with the Shield Link

The Nvidia Shield TV is my favorite way to get content up on the big screen just because of how great a value it is. Today, along with Google Assistant, Nvidia is opening up one of the Shield’s “secret weapons” with Samsung SmartThings control.

Back when the 2017 Shield TV was announced, the company made it clear that the device wasn’t just a hub for entertainment, but also home control through Google Assistant. Now, the Shield TV will be an actual hub for any smart home devices that work with Samsung SmartThings.

While this functionality isn’t built directly into the Shield TV, it is enabled very simply through the “Shield Link” dongle. Simply plug the adapter into your Shield TV unit and you’ll have full control over Samsung SmartThings devices directly through the streaming box.

With this integration, you’ll be able to control hundreds of SmartThings products already available on the market today including lights, thermostats, and much more. To see if your smart home products are compatible, check out the SmartThings website.

The Shield will also be compatible with “Routines,” meaning you’ll be able to have select presets for your various smart home products and quickly adjust them with simple voice commands.

The Shield Link goes on sale “soon” for $39.99, but the company is offering it for just $14.99 during a “promotional period.” It’s unclear how long that will last or when exactly the Link goes on sale, but you’ll be able to check it out over on Nvidia’s website when the time comes.

