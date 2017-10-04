Google’s Pixel 2 USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter costs over twice as much as Apple’s

The headphone jack on the Pixel 2 is gone — we have to deal with that if we buy the phone. We don’t have to like it, but it’s a fact at this point. As with everyone else who has ditched the headphone jack, Google is including an adapter in the box for free, but that adapter costs a lot more than it should if you need a spare…

The best gifts for Android users

Taking a step back in time, Apple ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 as we all expected it would. There was one included in the box, but I think we all know that one isn’t enough. Thankfully, Apple is pretty reasonable and charges a mere $9 for the adapter. That means it’s easy to get a couple extras and toss them throughout your car, bag, and house so you’re rarely without one. Unfortunately, this is somewhere Google didn’t follow suit…

The Pixel 2’s USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, available now on the Google Store, costs a whopping $20. While that’s not quite as ridiculous as Moshi’s $45 USB-C + 3.5mm adapter, $20 is still far too much to ask for such as a simple product if you ask me. If you just emptied your bank account on a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL (which, let’s be honest, is pretty possible), you’re probably not going to want to lose the one that came in the box…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: