Pixel 2 XL pops up on Play Store ahead of announcement as Verizon exclusivity is confirmed

We’re just under an hour away from Google’s big hardware event to unveil the Pixel 2 family, and the leaks are in full swing. This morning, the images on Google Home’s Play Store app listing have been swapped out for the Pixel 2 XL.

Following a redesign the other day, Google has refreshed the images on Google Play of the Home app, this time with the Pixel 2 XL’s frame front and center. Obviously, there’s nothing new here, but it confirms a lot of the renders and pictures we’ve been seeing over the past several days. For one, it confirms the white coloring of the frame is visible from the front like we saw the other day, and it also shows off that orange power button.

These pictures also confirm the front-facing speakers, camera placement, and thickness of the bezels around the sides and top. Personally, I’m continuing to warm up to the design every time we’re seeing it, so I’m glad Google has confirmed what we’ve been seeing for a couple of weeks.

In other related news, Verizon’s CMO Diego Scotti has confirmed this morning that the Pixel 2 family will, once again, be exclusive to Verizon Wireless as a carrier partner. This was a sore point and source of confusion for some customers last year, but the results in terms of advertising were undeniably beneficial on both sides. Diego says the move was a “no-brainer” and Google CMO Lorraine Twohill‏ says they are “looking forward to doing great things together.”

Thanks @diegoscotti and @verizon for all your support. Looking forward to doing great things together. — Lorraine Twohill (@LorraineTwohill) October 4, 2017

