The LG V30 is (finally) available in the US from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

LG announced its latest flagship, the LG V30, in late August, but after that, the company fell silent for over a month. Now LG is finally putting the V30 up for sale in the United States through major carriers.

The LG V30 is going to face some stiff competition going into the end of this year, but it’s well up to the task. Packing LG’s first (pretty excellent) 6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a HiFi Quad DAC in the headphone jack, it’s no slouch. It’s especially impressive given the camera specifications with a stellar 16MP f/1.6 primary sensor and 13MP f/1.9 super wide-angle sensor.

Verizon Wireless

If you’re a customer of the Big Red and want to pick up the LG V30, orders are open right now online. The 64GB Cloud Silver model is the only one available for now, and that’s priced at $35 a month with $0 down. Outright, the phone costs $840. Verizon is offering a $200 prepaid card and you can also take advantage of LG’s Daydream View promo with your purchase as well.

AT&T

On AT&T, the LG V30 is available in both Cloud Silver and Aurora Black. Pricing starts at $27 a month through the carrier and the outright retail pricing is $809.99, a pretty good step down compared to Verizon. AT&T isn’t offering any promos, but you’re still eligible for LG’s Daydream View promo.

T-Mobile

Currently, the only other carrier with V30 sales ready to go is T-Mobile. The device is currently on backorder, but deliveries start on October 11th. Like with Verizon, the LG V30 is only available in Silver on T-Mobile with 64GB of storage. If your credit is good, you can pick up the phone for $30 a month with $80 down at the time of purchase. Outright, T-Mobile has the lowest pricing at $800 even.

Sprint

Lastly there’s Sprint, the only carrier offering the “LG V30+,” aka the one with 128GB of storage. You’ll get a pair of high-quality earbuds in the box to use along with that DAC, and pricing lands at $38 a month. Full pricing isn’t known just yet. Sprint customers will also be able to take advantage of a BOGO on the V30+ starting October 13th when the phone goes on sale.

