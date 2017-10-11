Honor 7X goes official with thinner bezels, an 18:9 display, and it still has microUSB

- Oct. 11th 2017 6:27 am PT

One of last year’s underrated budget smartphones was the Honor 6X. It certainly had some issues at launch, such as debuting with ancient Huawei software, but it turned into a pretty solid offering within a few months. Now, the Honor 7X has launched and further evolves the formula for the Huawei sub-brand’s best-known offering.

The Honor 5X kicked off this series and played to what was popular on the market at the time — fingerprint sensors and metal builds. The Honor 6X followed up with a cleaner design, better build quality, and a set of dual cameras, a growing trend at the time. Now, the Honor 7X picks up on today’s most popular trends — an 18:9 display with slim bezels, and more dual-cameras.

Under the hood the Honor 7X is running on top of Huawei’s in-house Kirin 659 processor, an octa-core chipset which is paired with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics. The phone also includes 4GB of RAM, between 32GB and 128GB of storage depending on model, and a microSD card slot.

Further, the Honor 7X launches with Android 7.1 Nougat and EMUI 5.1. The entire device is crafted from metal and has a bit of iPhone inspiration, but it looks good so far if you ask me. There’s a fingerprint sensor located dead center on the rear, some light branding towards the bottom, and three good-looking colors in Black, Gold, and Blue.

The Honor 7X is also the brand’s first device with an 18:9 display. While the bezels here aren’t ridiculously thin, they’re certainly smaller than its predecessors, and the 2160×1080 resolution of that 5.93-inch display means it doesn’t feel much bigger than the 5.5-inch Honor 6X. Those cameras also land at 16MP for the primary and 2MP for the secondary.

Powering the phone is a 3,340 mAh battery, but one that is charged over microUSB. This was one of our biggest complaints about the Honor 6X, which launched a year ago, and it’s even more of a complaint now that basically everything else has USB-C. It’s 2017 folks, it’s time to switch over.

As usual, the Honor 7X will launch in China first starting on October 17th. The phone will start at CNY 1,300 (about $200 USD) and range up to CNY 2,000 (about $300 USD) for the 128GB model. It’s unclear if the device will see a debut in the United States like its predecessors.

