Hulu for Android TV now works with Google Assistant voice commands

Android TV is a great platform, but it’s overlooked by many. Hulu’s Android TV app has always felt neglected to me, but it’s slowly getting better. Most recently, Hulu’s Android TV app has picked up the ability to work with Google Assistant for finding shows and movies.

Voice search has always been at the core of Android TV, but with Assistant, it’s a lot more powerful. However, to make that work properly, developers need to step up to the plate and give Assistant the tools it needs to find out what’s going on inside of their applications.

Now, Hulu has finally done this, years after its debut on the platform. In the latest update, available now on Google Play, you can easily search for things with the Assistant and start playback without ever opening the app. Obviously, this will work best for now on the Nvidia Shield since it’s the only Android TV device that properly supports Assistant, but you can try it out on other set top boxes as well.

This update allows for voice control of Hulu on Android TV devices where Google Assistant is available. Use your voice to open Hulu, play shows, pause, resume, fast forward, rewind, and skip to next.

