Nvidia’s Shield Tablets won’t be getting an update to Android Oreo

For a while, one of the best options for an Android tablet was what Nvidia offered in its Shield Tablet and Shield Tablet K1. Since not much has happened with Android tablets, they’re still pretty solid options, but the company has just announced something pretty unfortunate — they won’t be getting Oreo.

Nvidia has, in the past, been pretty fast in regards to updating to new versions of Android. However, since both the Shield Tablet (Sept 2014) and K1 (Nov 2015) are both pretty much past their update promises, it shouldn’t be a total shock that neither will get Google’s latest OS.

The news comes courtesy of Manuel Guzman from Nvidia over on Twitter (via Droid-Life). He says that neither device will be updated to Oreo, but that the Shield Tablet K1 will be getting a, presumably final, update on top of Nougat pretty soon.

