BBC adds Android Auto and CarPlay support to iPlayer Radio app

If you’re a fan of listening to BBC radio shows while driving, the latest update to the iPlayer Radio app adds Android Auto support …

The app lets you listen to live streams of BBC radio stations, stream on-demand content and download shows and podcasts for offline listening. You also get personalized playlists of your favorite shows.

As you’d expect, the Android Auto version comes with a simplified display, including the option to skip backward or forward by 20 seconds.

The app also adds support for Apple’s CarPlay, but only the Android Auto version gets voice control.

Waze finally got its own long-awaited support for Android Auto back in July.

The BBC iPlayer Radio app is a free download from Google Play.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google & Android news: