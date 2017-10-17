Google Calendar update adds Material Design and power features to web, rolling out today

Earlier this year, a product roadmap revealed that a web redesign of Google Calendar was in the works. Today, that Material refresh of the web app is launching with a number of enterprise-grade features.

This web app takes heavy inspiration from the Android and iOS counterparts. One of the major changes is how the new primary toolbar at the top shrinks the search bar to an icon. As such, controls for jumping to today, navigation, and switching views have been moved up.

Underneath, the new “Week” view is identical to the tablet version with large numerals for the date up top. A new “Day” view lets users manage different calendars on the same page through columns. Meanwhile, some event pop-ups now feature illustrations that are related to your appointment.

Taking advantage of the extra screen real estate found on desktops, the current left-hand toolbar with a month view and list of calendars has been slightly tweaked. The new app is responsive and automatically adjusts to show more/less info depending on the window size. In general, the design also makes heavy use of icons versus text labels.

Meanwhile, there are several new features like support for rich text formatting and clickable links in the Description field. As such, meeting agendas with bullets and other organization can be kept right in Calendar.

Hovering over meeting participants pops up contact information, while booking conference rooms now includes details like location, size, and available equipment.

This new design also improves calendar sharing with a workflow more akin to Google Drive and there is new way to view and restore accidentally deleted meeting invites.

G Suite admins can now enable the new interface beginning today, while regular users can either click this link or tap “Use new Calendar” in the upper right-hand corner of the current UI.

