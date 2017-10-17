What’s in the box with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL? [Video]

Google’s latest flagships, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, start shipping later this week to early adopters. We’ve been messing around with the phones for a little while and our initial reviews of both are already live, but let’s take a minute to see what comes in the box.

Our units of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were the white and black units respectively, and the packaging reflects that. Google has refreshed the packaging for these phones yet again this year, and I think it looks really good.

Opening up the box on either reveals the phone front and center, and under that you’ll immediately find a pack of literature including quick start guides, manuals, and warranty info. There’s also a SIM card tool included, but you won’t need that if you’re using this device with Project Fi.

Lastly, you’ll find your 18W charger, USB-C to USB-C charging cable, and a USB-C to headphone adapter. The accessories are identical on all models of the phone, regardless of size or color.