uBreakiFix will once again offer same day repairs on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Despite their flaws, a lot of people are happy with Google’s new flagship phones and intend to hang on to them. If something happens and your screen breaks or device stops working, though, it’s never fun. Now, uBreakiFix is partnering with Google yet again to offer same-day repairs on both phones.

Like with the original Pixels, this program offers same-day repairs, even with walk-in appointments, on the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. It is limited to areas with uBreakiFix locations, though, meaning you’ll have to live in the US or Canada.

Along with typical repairs like a broken screen, uBreakiFix locations will also be able to assist customers with its Google protection plans, cutting down on the turnaround time for those repairs. Pricing for fixing these displays is also discounted compared to what you would see at other locations, with flat rates of $149 for the smaller Pixel 2 and $219 for the Pixel 2 XL.

