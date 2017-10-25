DxO taking over the Nik Collection from Google, will continue development on the popular photo tools

It feels like ages ago that Google acquired the Nik Collection of photo editing tools, and earlier this year the company announced that it would be ceasing development on the collection as a whole. Today, DxO has announced that it is acquiring the Collection from Google and bringing it back to life.

The best gifts for Android users

DxO is most well-known for its work with camera tests, particularly its mobile phone tests. However, the company’s work extends past that. DxO also works to produce pro-quality cameras you can use with your phone and even works on software that is used by photographers around the world.

For the time being, the Nik Collection will remain available in its current form as a free download, but DxO is planning to launch a new version (presumably paid) in mid-2018.

Aravind Krishnaswamy, an Engineering Director with Google said the following regarding the acquisition:

The Nik Collection gives photographers tools to create photos they absolutely love. We’re thrilled to have DxO, a company dedicated to high-quality photography solutions, acquire and continue to develop it.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: