Google Fiber expands in Nashville, launches Community Bonus to collectively lower bills

Google Fiber has been live in Nashville, Tennessee for a few years now, but today is seeing a much wider rollout to multiple neighborhoods. Additionally, the ISP is launching what it calls a “Community Bonus” referral program to collectively lower monthly bills.

Nintendo Switch

Announced in 2015, Fiber is already live in Sylvan Park, Charlotte Park, The Gulch, Downtown, and Germantown. Today it is expanding to many more parts of the city, including portions of: Midtown, Edgehill, Sylvan Heights, Acklen Park, Music Row, Hillsboro Village, West End, and East Nashville.

In Nashville, Fiber starts at $50 per month for 100 Mbps and goes up to $70 for a 1 Gbps. A television plan adds $90 to the bill and is still available for the area as Google launches without that service in newer cities.

Meanwhile, the Nashville expansion is coinciding with a new “Community Bonus” program that will lower monthly bills as more people sign-up for Fiber. Until December 14th, every sign-up will go towards reducing the bill for all customers. Existing ones are included and already have a $1 per month reduction.

The final total will be calculated at the end of the sign-up period and stay in effect on their monthly bill for two years until December 2019.

Late last year, Google Fiber halted future deployment and in July lost its latest CEO after only five months. Despite this, the Alphabet division committed itself to continue service in existing areas and is still rolling out to cities that it previously announced.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: