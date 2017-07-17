Google Fiber CEO departs after five months, Larry Page notes continued commitment

Google Fiber has lost its latest Chief Executive Officer after only a five month tenure. Hired in February, Gregory McCray was previously head of another telecommunications company before joining the Alphabet division.

McCray departed on his accord, according to a Bloomberg report, but no further explanation was provided by Google or the former CEO. To allay fears, Larry Page issued a statement noting a continued commitment to Google Fiber, but that the division is still looking for a replacement:

“We are committed to the success of Google Fiber. The team is bringing gigabit connections to more and more happy customers. Fiber has a great team and I’m confident we will find an amazing person to lead this important business.”

Access, the Alphabet company that oversees Google Fiber and other similar communications efforts, has had a difficult few months. Back in October, Fiber deployment to new cities was paused as then-CEO Craig Barratt departed.

At the time, the company announced that it was committed to providing service in existing cities and would continue rolling out to previously announced locations. Recent months saw deployment in Raleigh, North Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama.

Until February of this year, the Access division was leaderless, with McCray being brought on due to his industry experience.

However, the division notably became more cautious in their estimates and only laid out Fiber in areas that it connect in the short-term. As such, Fiber had to renege on bringing service to some areas of Kansas City.