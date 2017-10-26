Samsung’s latest ad highlights its awesome screens amid Pixel 2 XL debacle

Google’s Pixel 2 XL has a huge 6-inch OLED display, but the company’s decision to use LG for this year’s panel isn’t working out all that great with an array of issues. Today, Samsung has posted an ad to remind everyone how great its screens are.

Coincidence? I think not!

The brief 30-second advertisement wastes no time in pulling bits from various YouTube reviews which praise Samsung’s SuperAMOLED panels on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Obviously, these reviews are all glowing, as they should be. Samsung’s AMOLED screen technology has been great for years, and in the past year or two, it’s gotten especially good.

The timing of this definitely makes sense too. Google, and LG by extension, have been seeing some serious backlash in the past week or so for the grain, burn-in, blue tint, and “black smear” issues plaguing the P-OLED display on the Pixel 2 XL. None of these issues are present on the smaller Pixel 2, which uses a Samsung-made display, so it would have been great to see the same on the XL.

Samsung also gets to play to both camps with this ad ahead of the launch of the iPhone X. While Samsung is providing the screen for that device, Samsung’s offerings on its own devices are still superior.