9to5Rewards: Win a brand new LG V30! [Giveaway]

We just reviewed the LG V30 last week, and if you’ve been itching to give one a shot, well, we’ve got good news for you. This week we’ve partnered with LG to give away a brand new LG V30 sent straight to your doorstep…

This brand new LG V30 you’ll be receiving is an unlocked 64GB device in the same “Cloud Silver” color you’ve seen in our review. Since it’s unlocked, you’ll be able to use it on any US carrier, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and even Sprint.

The LG V30 is a pretty killer offering this fall, with flagship specs including the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a huge 6-inch OLED display. That 18:9 panel is surrounded by minimal bezels in a well-built aluminum and glass design. You’re also getting a very capable software package built on top of Android Nougat.

The biggest highlight on the V30, however, is content creation and consumption. LG has put a lot of work into making this the best phone for content, and it pays off big time. The record-breaking rear cameras are stunning and are backed up by an excellent app full of manual options. A huge part of why LG’s new cameras are so good is because of the “Crystal Clear” glass lens that gives it enhanced light and color collecting abilities according to LG. The f/1.6 and f/1.9 apertures on the primary and wide-angle lens don’t hurt either.

For this giveaway, we’ll only be picking one winner and there is only one phone up for grabs. The giveaway is also restricted to the United States.

How do I enter?

You can learn the full details of our 9to5Rewards program here, but in short, simply be a part of the community. Leave comments, interact with us on Twitter, and share posts! We’ll pick a winner completely at random based on community interaction, and you can get started by giving us a retweet below.

We’ll pick and announce a winner on Monday, November 6th.

