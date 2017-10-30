YouTube TV announces dedicated Android TV & Xbox apps, coming soon to Apple TV, Roku, smart TVs

After adding Google Home and Assistant integration, YouTube TV is now rolling out a dedicated and optimized television experience. Apps for Android TV and Xbox One are launching in the next few days, with Apple TV, LG, Roku, Samsung, and Sony following soon.

Since launch, the main way to get YouTube TV on larger screens was by using a Chromecast, with Google even offering free streaming dongles to early subscribers. This integration recently added Assistant voice commands when paired with Google Home.

A new Live guide optimized for the big screen will allow users to see what’s airing soon, while YouTube TV can now be controlled via a traditional TV remote or game controller. Meanwhile, there will be a dark background for what YouTube calls a “cinematic look.”

Like on mobile, background play will allow users to browse listings without pausing, while users will be able to pick up where they were on other devices on the big screen.

The YouTube TV app is first launching on Android TV devices, notably the Nvidia Shield, and sets with Android TV built-in, like Sony’s. The first wave of availability will also see a launch on Xbox One devices, including the One, One S, and upcoming One X.

In the coming weeks, the app will expand to smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as Apple TV and Roku streaming boxes.

As of last month, YouTube TV is now available in all top 50 metro areas, covering two-thirds of the U.S., according to Google. YouTube offers a free trail, with the service costing $35 per month afterwards.

