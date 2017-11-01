Review: Bellroy’s ‘Made for Google’ sleeve is a perfect companion for your Google Pixelbook

If you’re an owner of Google’s new $1,000 Pixelbook, you probably want to protect it. However, covering up such a gorgeous machine requires something a bit more than your standard laptop sleeve. That’s where Bellroy’s Pixelbook sleeve comes in.

The best gifts for Android users

As gorgeous as the machine it holds

The Pixelbook is an amazing laptop for its hardware alone, and Bellroy’s sleeve is also drop dead gorgeous. It has a fabric design that feels great and even in the light grey color I’ve been using, doesn’t get dirty easily.

The sleeve is available in black and grey, and in either case, you’ll get a couple of leather accents. On the grey model, that’s a brown leather, and it looks great. The sleeve isn’t much thicker or larger than the Pixelbook itself either, so you’re not giving up any portability. It even still fits in my backpack.

A clever design

Further, this case has a really clever design touch. By folding a flap inside of the case, you’ll be able to prop up the entire case to create an ergonomic stand for the Pixelbook. It doesn’t make a massive difference, but I’ve noticed that when it’s sitting on your lap, it makes typing more comfortable.

A special holster just for the Pen

One of the leather accents is hidden inside of the case is a loop that perfectly fits the Pixelbook Pen. It’s a convenient little touch that makes keeping your Pen close by, easy to access, and secure.

But it comes at a cost

This is a great sleeve with few complaints aside from a tight fit, but that comes at a cost. At $89, it’s not cheap at all. However, when you’re already spending $1,000 or more on this machine, the extra cash might not be too bad.

Where to Buy

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: