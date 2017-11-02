Google has inexplicably shipped some Pixel 2 XLs without an operating system

Google’s Pixel 2 XL has a lot of great attributes, but the lack of proper quality control on a lot of units is what’s causing issues for users. Display issues aside, though, another strange issue has popped up — some users are reporting that their Pixel 2 XLs are arriving without a crucial element: Android.

The best gifts for Android users

Multiple reports on Reddit, one as recent as last night, show users who are receiving brand new Pixel 2 XLs, just missing Android. Upon first boot, the device simply says that it “can’t find valid operating system” and can’t go any further.

Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to get the OS installed on these devices once in the customer’s hands, so the only method to fix this is to replace the device, which Google is thankfully doing. If you’re running into the problem, you can start a claim with Google here.

How this error made it to customers’ doorsteps is beyond me, as installing the operating system is such a crucial part of producing the device. This just goes to show, yet again, that Google really needs to step up its game on quality control for the Pixel 2 family, especially on the XL…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: