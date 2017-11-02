YouTube Kids 3.0 adds ‘tailored’ UI that adapts to children’s ages, new profiles, and more

YouTube Kids is Google’s child-optimized and friendly interface to its video network. Launched two years ago, it is seeing a refresh today that brings a “tailored” interface that adapts to a kid’s age. It is also adding profiles for kids that allow for better personalization.

Nintendo Switch

The new experience starts with “kid profiles” that ask for a child’s birthdate and can be customized with an avatar. These accounts work across devices and feature a pass code to prevent siblings from viewing accounts that are not their own. Fortunately, parents can easily override them in case codes are misremembered.

As a result of knowing ages, YouTube Kids will adapt the user interface. For example, younger kids will get a less text-heavy UI, while older ones will see more content on their home screens.

For parents, a new setup screen will provide more detailed information at the start to make the “right choices for your family before your kids use the app.”

Since its launch, YouTube Kids is now live in 37 countries with more than 70 billion views in the app and more than 11 million weekly active viewers. Version 3.0 is rolling out today via the Play Store.

Kid profiles are available in the following markets:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, United States, Zimbabwe

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: