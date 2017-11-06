November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Despite their October release, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launched with the September security patch. Thankfully, Google’s latest devices are now finally up-to-date thanks to the November patch that is also rolling out to the original Pixel devices and older Nexus ones.

Google has promised a slate of software fixes to address a variety of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL issues, including display deficiencies, high-pitched noises, and clicking sounds.

We’re in the process of installing these updates to see what fixes Google implemented with the November security patch and will report back with the results. Canadian carrier Rogers does cite the presence of “bug fixes.”

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

