November security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

- Nov. 6th 2017 10:32 am PT

View Comments

Despite their October release, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launched with the September security patch. Thankfully, Google’s latest devices are now finally up-to-date thanks to the November patch that is also rolling out to the original Pixel devices and older Nexus ones.

Nintendo Switch

Google has promised a slate of software fixes to address a variety of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL issues, including display deficiencies, high-pitched noises, and clicking sounds.

We’re in the process of installing these updates to see what fixes Google implemented with the November security patch and will report back with the results. Canadian carrier Rogers does cite the presence of “bug fixes.”

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

  • Pixel 2: Android 8.0 — OPD1.170816.018, OPD2.170816.015 (DTAG), OPD3.170816.016 (Verizon) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
  • Pixel XL: Android 8.0 — OPR1.170623.032 (Fi/Canada), OPR3.170623.013,  — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
  • Pixel: Android 8.0 — OPR1.170623.032 (Fi/Canada), OPR3.170623.013,  — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
  • Pixel C: Android 8.0 —OPR1.170623.032 — Factory Image — OTA
  • Nexus 6P: Android 8.0 —OPR5.170623.011 — Factory Image — OTA
  • Nexus 5X: Android 8.0 —OPR6.170623.023 — Factory Image — OTA
  • Nexus Player: Android 8.0 — OPR2.170623.027— Factory Image — OTA

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 is the company's second attempt at making its own hardware. While the handset did see a slight design change, it's more of a spec bump compared to 2016's model
Google Nexus Android security patch

About the Author

Abner Li's favorite gear

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2
Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild