Hands-on: IQShield’s Google Pixel 2 XL screen protectors are frustrating to install, but one of the best options for now

The Google Pixel 2 XL is expensive, and the last thing I want to do is damage it. I’ve mostly been using the XL in a case since the day I received my device, but for the first week or so, the screen went completely unprotected. The reason for that being that there are barely any decent screen protectors on the market right now. Now, I’ve finally found one that suits my needs from IQShield.

Full disclosure, this isn’t a perfect screen protector. I mostly prefer tempered glass screen protectors on my devices, but the options right now for the Pixel 2 XL are just embarrassingly bad. You’re basically stuck with something that doesn’t fit right or has an ugly dot matrix. If you ask me, neither of those are worth whatever money you’ll spend on it.

Through my hunt for a decent option, I came across IQShield, and I’ve been pretty happy with it so far. IQShield’s screen protectors aren’t your typical piece of plastic, but rather a wet-install “gummy” screen protector which is design to protect your display with full coverage over the glass. In that regard, it works really well.

I’ve been using the IQShield on my Pixel 2 XL for about 5 days at the time of writing, and I’ve been pleased. It fits very well, doesn’t have any bubbles, and barely looks like it is there once installation is fully complete.

However, the installation is what will make or break this screen protector for you. The full process of installing this protector is detailed in the video below, but long story short, it’s frustrating. You’ll use a solution included in the box to wet the screen protector, cleaning cloth, and your fingers. If you do it correctly, it works out fine, but it’s really annoying to do the first time (you will end up trying again).

After getting the screen protector placed and getting the liquid and bubbles out, you’ll notice lots of bubbles for the first few hours. Those thankfully go away after the first day, but if you go OCD on your screen protector installations, just know that this one is really going to irritate you.

Again, though, the installation is really the only big downside to this product. It fits really well, works with every case I’ve tried, and seems to resist scratches pretty easily. I’m not sure this will do a great job of keeping the screen safe in a drop, but it will avoid problems with scratching — a good case can take care of the rest.

