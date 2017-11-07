Google shares Los Angeles and San Francisco air pollution data from Street View cars

Back in 2015, Google announced a project to equip its Street View cars with air pollution sensors from Aclima to map air quality. Focussing on San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the Central Valley regions of California, the company today announced those results.

Initial results for Oakland were shared earlier this year and Google is now back with more extensive data. Across the three areas, Street View cars drove 100,000 miles over a 4,000 hour period. Aclima calls it “one of the largest data sets of urban air pollution ever assembled.”

Google and Aclima see this data as being useful for scientists to aid governments and regulators improve air quality and build more sustainable cities. Air quality scientists can request access to this air quality validated datasets now.

Our measurements reveal that urban air pollution is surprisingly more variable than previously appreciated, with air quality changing over the course of a city block. Conventional fixed-site measurements provide regional snapshots of air quality, but local variation is known to profoundly impact public health and environmental equity.

In the meantime, Google has shared some results. The videos below are heat maps showing Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels, with blue indicating low and yellow high.

Los Angeles